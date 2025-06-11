Betrayal in the Hills: The Honeymoon Murder Case

A chilling honeymoon murder case has emerged, involving Indore resident Raja Raghuvanshi, who was allegedly killed in Meghalaya by his wife Sonam and her boyfriend, police uncover. Raja was convinced by Sonam to visit the Kamakhya Temple before allegedly being led into a deadly trap.

The couple married in May, traveled to the Northeast, and checked into a homestay in Nongriat village. Disappearances followed, sparking a search that ended with the discovery of Raja's body dumped near Weisawdong Falls. Flight to Ghazipur followed, culminating in Sonam's arrest alongside her boyfriend and three hired killers.

East Khasi Hills SP, Vivek Syiem, confirmed the investigations are driven by tight-knit evidence compiled from CCTVs. The incriminating video suggests constant communication between Sonam and her accomplices during the murder plan. Forensics and the Special Investigation Team focus on verifying all claims as legal proceedings take shape.

(With inputs from agencies.)