Former MLA Moideen Bava Accused of Obstructing NMPA Official

Former Karnataka MLA Moideen Bava and his associates are accused of obstructing a New Mangalore Port Authority official. They allegedly pressured him over a project bill clearance. Bava claimed it was politically motivated. Police are investigating the incident under various legal provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 11-06-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 18:24 IST
Former Karnataka MLA Moideen Bava has been accused, along with two associates, of obstructing a senior New Mangalore Port Authority official from carrying out his duties.

The complaint, lodged by NMPA Deputy Chairperson S K Murugan, claimed Bava and his companions visited the office on June 9, urging the clearance of a project bill.

According to the FIR, the group engaged in heated exchanges, intercepted the official's vehicle, and issued threats for about 15 minutes. Bava, denying any wrongdoing, labeled the allegations politically motivated. Police, reviewing CCTV footage and gathering witness accounts, have yet to make any arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

