Bachhu Kadu's Hunger Strike: A Standoff for Agriculturists and Divyang Rights

Former MLA Bachhu Kadu has vowed to persist with his indefinite hunger strike, demanding that the Maharashtra government heed his calls for a farm loan waiver and better provisions for Divyang people. Since the initiation of his protest on June 8 at Gurukunj Mozari village in Teosa taluka of Amravati district, Kadu has gathered substantial political support.

Renowned farm leaders, including Rakesh Tikait, have lent their backing, and high-profile politicians have made visits to show solidarity. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that state Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule would engage in discussions with Kadu to address the situation.

Kadu, heading the Prahar Janshakti Party, is pressing for, among other demands, a monthly assistance of Rs 6,000 for Divyang individuals. Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange met Kadu to extend his support and called for a statewide bandh by farmers' groups to bolster Kadu's cause, as the issue of farmer suicides continues to plague the agricultural sector.

