Haryana Government Enhances Support for Sanitation Workers and Social Welfare

The Haryana government has announced a series of measures to enhance the welfare of sanitation workers and bolster social welfare in the state. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini confirmed a Rs 2,100 increase in the monthly wages for sanitation personnel.

Saini further revealed plans to expand a de-addiction center in Dabwali, Sirsa district, from 10 to 30 beds. Additionally, a new 30-bed de-addiction center will be established near the government hospital in Ellenabad. These announcements were made during the birth anniversary celebration of saint and poet Kabir Das, under the Sant Mahapurush Samman evam Vichar Prachar Prasar Yojana.

To address sanitation workers' welfare, the government is forming the Haryana State Commission for Safai Karamcharis. A compensation scheme includes Rs 5 lakh for deaths occurring on duty and Rs 10 lakh for sewer line-related fatalities. Aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas,' these efforts aim to empower marginalized communities.

