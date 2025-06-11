Left Menu

Tragic End: Dowry Harassment and Forced Religious Conversion in Sangli

A 28-year-old woman, Rutuja Rajge, allegedly died by suicide in Sangli, Maharashtra, after suffering alleged dowry-related harassment and pressure to convert to Christianity by her in-laws. Her husband and his parents have been arrested. Rutuja was pregnant at the time of her death.

Updated: 11-06-2025 20:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a distressing incident, a 28-year-old woman named Rutuja Rajge allegedly died by suicide in Western Maharashtra's Sangli district. Her family's accusations of dowry harassment and coercion to convert to Christianity have resulted in arrests.

Rutuja, who was four months pregnant, reportedly endured ongoing mental and physical abuse from her in-laws, demanding financial support for building a home. The police in Kupwad town confirmed the arrest of her husband, Sukumar Rajge, along with his parents.

Officials have initiated charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for abetment to suicide and related offenses. The case highlights the grave issue of dowry harassment and religious coercion, leading to tragic consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

