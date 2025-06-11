Left Menu

Relief for Gali Janardhan Reddy: Telangana High Court Grants Bail

The Telangana High Court granted bail to former Karnataka Minister Gali Janardhan Reddy in the Obulapuram Mining Company case, suspending his conviction and sentence. The decision allows Reddy, a sitting MLA, to represent his constituency. The court observed potential electoral implications if the conviction remained unsuspended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-06-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 20:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant turn of events, the Telangana High Court has granted bail to former Karnataka Minister Gali Janardhan Reddy. This decision comes in light of the Obulapuram Mining Company illegal mining case, where Reddy faced conviction and a prison sentence.

The High Court has suspended his conviction, a move seen as imperative for allowing Reddy, a sitting Member of the Legislative Assembly, to continue representing his constituency. The court underscored that failing to suspend the conviction could impede the democratic choice of the electorate.

As Reddy has completed nearly half of his sentence, the court acknowledged the probable issuance of a by-election notification by the Election Commission. Thus, irreversible consequences were noted, prompting the granting of bail, which allows Reddy to remain active politically.

(With inputs from agencies.)

