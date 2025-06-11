Historic EU-UK Agreement Eases Gibraltar Tensions

The European Union and the United Kingdom have finalized a landmark agreement designed to ease trade and travel in Gibraltar, a territory long caught in post-Brexit disputes.

EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic announced the breakthrough on Wednesday, highlighting it as a monumental step forward benefiting all involved parties and reshaping EU-UK relations.

The pact marks a promising new chapter, addressing longstanding contentious issues and providing a framework for smoother interactions and cooperation between the EU and the UK regarding Gibraltar.

(With inputs from agencies.)