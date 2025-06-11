Left Menu

Historic EU-UK Agreement Eases Gibraltar Tensions

The EU and UK have reached a historic agreement to facilitate trade and travel in Gibraltar, resolving prolonged post-Brexit disputes. The deal, celebrated by EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic, marks a significant milestone in EU-UK relations and sets a positive precedent for future collaborations.

Brussels | Updated: 11-06-2025 20:43 IST
The European Union and the United Kingdom have finalized a landmark agreement designed to ease trade and travel in Gibraltar, a territory long caught in post-Brexit disputes.

EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic announced the breakthrough on Wednesday, highlighting it as a monumental step forward benefiting all involved parties and reshaping EU-UK relations.

The pact marks a promising new chapter, addressing longstanding contentious issues and providing a framework for smoother interactions and cooperation between the EU and the UK regarding Gibraltar.

