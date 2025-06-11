Left Menu

Historic Breakthrough: EU and Britain Reach Gibraltar Agreement

The European Union and Britain have finalized an agreement on Gibraltar's status, resolving disputes over border control since Brexit. The accord protects UK sovereignty and Gibraltar's economy, preventing burdensome border checks. It delivers legal certainty for Gibraltar's residents and regional businesses, according to Gibraltar's Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo.

In a significant diplomatic development, the European Union and Britain have reached a consensus on the long-debated status of Gibraltar, as revealed in a joint declaration on Wednesday.

The landmark agreement addresses Gibraltar, a British-controlled enclave on Spain's southern tip, which has been a contentious issue since the UK's 2016 decision to exit the EU. The British foreign office emphasized that this accord safeguards UK sovereignty and military independence, while securing Gibraltar's economic prospects.

The foreign office further noted that the agreement offers a practical resolution to avert cumbersome border checks and delays. Gibraltar's Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, expressed his satisfaction with the conclusive deal, underlining its promise of legal certainty for Gibraltar's populace, regional enterprises, and those reliant on border stability.

