Denmark Rejects US Sovereignty Bid on Greenland

Denmark firmly dismissed any negotiations over its sovereignty concerning Greenland following comments on Thursday by US President Donald Trump. Trump's assertion that the US would secure military access, including the installation of the missile defense 'Golden Dome' system, has been met with strong resistance from Denmark's leadership.

In an interview, Trump noted a new approach to US-Greenland military access but faced skepticism within Denmark. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stressed that while Denmark is open to dialogue regarding security, investment, and economic issues, its sovereignty remains non-negotiable. Denmark collaborates with NATO allies to ensure stable Arctic security arrangements.

The developments prompt broader discussions among European allies, emphasizing NATO's role in defending the Arctic region against influences from Russia and China. Meanwhile, Denmark remains open to enhancing its military partnership with the US, provided it respects Danish territorial integrity and Greenland's autonomy.

