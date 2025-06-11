Left Menu

Lokpal's New Directive: Streamlining Corruption Complaint Processes

The Lokpal of India has announced that corruption complaints must adhere to a specific format to be entertained. The agency clarified that it lacks the power to review its orders unless specifically empowered by statute. The Lokpal emphasized the importance of confidentiality and proper preliminary inquiries.

The Lokpal of India has issued a new directive emphasizing that corruption complaints must be submitted in a prescribed format to be considered. Complaints can be filed in person, by post, or online. The agency made it clear that complaints not adhering to this format will be dismissed without action.

In a circular, the Lokpal stated it does not possess the power to review orders unless explicitly granted by the statute. This comes amid rising requests for reconsiderations from complainants. The 2013 Lokpal Act does not confer this power, reinforcing the agency's stance.

The directive also advises competent authorities to avoid making merit-based judgments during preliminary inquiries. Furthermore, the Lokpal underlined the need for confidentiality throughout the investigative process and specified protocols for media interactions.

