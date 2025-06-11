Lokpal's New Directive: Streamlining Corruption Complaint Processes

The Lokpal of India has issued a new directive emphasizing that corruption complaints must be submitted in a prescribed format to be considered. Complaints can be filed in person, by post, or online. The agency made it clear that complaints not adhering to this format will be dismissed without action.

In a circular, the Lokpal stated it does not possess the power to review orders unless explicitly granted by the statute. This comes amid rising requests for reconsiderations from complainants. The 2013 Lokpal Act does not confer this power, reinforcing the agency's stance.

The directive also advises competent authorities to avoid making merit-based judgments during preliminary inquiries. Furthermore, the Lokpal underlined the need for confidentiality throughout the investigative process and specified protocols for media interactions.

