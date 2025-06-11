Left Menu

U.S.-China Trade Deal Secures Tariffs Amid New Agreements

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick stated that U.S. tariffs on China remain at 55% despite a new trade deal. This agreement, yet to be signed by leaders, aims to enhance U.S.-China trade ties and lift Chinese restrictions on critical exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 21:09 IST
U.S.-China Trade Deal Secures Tariffs Amid New Agreements
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick announced on Wednesday that the United States will maintain its 55% tariffs on China, even after reaching a trade agreement. President Donald Trump confirmed that a U.S.-China trade deal is finalized, following intensive negotiations to stabilize trade relations.

Lutnick, speaking with CNBC, emphasized that the tariff levels on China will not change for now. The negotiated trade agreement, pending signatures from both President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, includes lifting Chinese export restrictions on vital industrial materials.

The Commerce Secretary also highlighted China's commitment to expanding trade with the U.S. and mentioned forthcoming trade agreements with other nations to be formalized next week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025