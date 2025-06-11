U.S.-China Trade Deal Secures Tariffs Amid New Agreements
U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick stated that U.S. tariffs on China remain at 55% despite a new trade deal. This agreement, yet to be signed by leaders, aims to enhance U.S.-China trade ties and lift Chinese restrictions on critical exports.
U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick announced on Wednesday that the United States will maintain its 55% tariffs on China, even after reaching a trade agreement. President Donald Trump confirmed that a U.S.-China trade deal is finalized, following intensive negotiations to stabilize trade relations.
Lutnick, speaking with CNBC, emphasized that the tariff levels on China will not change for now. The negotiated trade agreement, pending signatures from both President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, includes lifting Chinese export restrictions on vital industrial materials.
The Commerce Secretary also highlighted China's commitment to expanding trade with the U.S. and mentioned forthcoming trade agreements with other nations to be formalized next week.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Market Volatility: Trump's Tariff U-Turn and Investor Confidence
Trade Tensions and Tariff Turbulence: Markets React to Trump’s Latest Moves
London Stocks Surge as Trump Postpones EU Tariffs
U.S. Markets Surge as Trump Eases EU Tariff Threat
AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics