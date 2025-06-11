Left Menu

Swift Deportation: Rajeshwar Singh Urges Legal Reforms

Rajeshwar Singh, a BJP MLA, calls for urgent legal reforms to expedite deportation of illegal immigrants in India. His proposals include amending existing laws and creating special tribunals to tackle the 'silent invasion' threatening national security. Singh emphasizes the need for a streamlined deportation process to safeguard India's interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 11-06-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 21:13 IST
deportation
  • Country:
  • India

Rajeshwar Singh, a BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh, has formally requested the Union government to initiate critical legal and structural reforms aimed at the expedited deportation of illegal immigrants, describing the issue as a 'silent invasion' that jeopardizes national security and demographics.

In a letter to Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Singh, who boasts a background as a former Enforcement Directorate officer and Supreme Court advocate, highlighted the sluggish pace of deportations, citing 'lengthy' legal processes as the primary obstacle despite genuine government efforts.

The MLA outlined several proposals, including amending the Foreigners Act of 1946 to streamline deportation timelines, granting district magistrates the authority to issue deportation orders, and establishing special tribunals. Singh also advocated for a national immigration control act and judicial guidelines to curb litigation delays, stressing the need for decisive action to maintain national sovereignty and protect borders.

