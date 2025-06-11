Mystery Shooting Unfolds in Noida House
A man named Ompal Bhati was found shot dead in a Noida house shortly after two men moved in on rent. The suspects fled the scene, leaving a scooter behind. Police are investigating the case, analyzing CCTV footage, and gathering evidence to take further legal action.
A mysterious shooting incident transpired in a Noida residence, where a man identified as Ompal Bhati was allegedly shot dead shortly after two individuals rented the property.
The suspects, identified only as Pawan and his friend, have not been located since the incident was reported. They fled the scene, leaving a scooter behind.
Police have initiated a thorough investigation, collecting CCTV footage and gathering evidence to piece together the sequence of events leading to Bhati's death.
