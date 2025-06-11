Mystery Shooting Unfolds in Noida House

A mysterious shooting incident transpired in a Noida residence, where a man identified as Ompal Bhati was allegedly shot dead shortly after two individuals rented the property.

The suspects, identified only as Pawan and his friend, have not been located since the incident was reported. They fled the scene, leaving a scooter behind.

Police have initiated a thorough investigation, collecting CCTV footage and gathering evidence to piece together the sequence of events leading to Bhati's death.