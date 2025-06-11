National Guard and Marines Reinforce Los Angeles Amidst Rising Tensions

Amidst heightened tensions in Los Angeles, U.S. military troops have been deployed to assist local law enforcement. Comprised of 4,000 National Guard soldiers and 700 Marines, they are permitted to detain individuals temporarily until local authorities arrive.

Major General Scott Sherman emphasized that these troops do not conduct law enforcement tasks such as arrests or searches, serving instead to ensure the safety of federal personnel operating in the city. Their presence is strictly for protective measures as they fulfill federal missions.

Marines are undergoing specialized training to handle civil disturbances. Despite being armed for personal protection, their rifles will not be loaded with live ammunition. This deployment is part of a broader strategy to manage the evolving situation in Los Angeles.

(With inputs from agencies.)