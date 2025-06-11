U.S. Troops Support Federal Operations in Los Angeles

The U.S. military has deployed troops to Los Angeles with the authority to temporarily detain individuals until law enforcement intervenes, according to a senior military official.

Major General Scott Sherman, overseeing the deployment of 4,000 National Guard soldiers and 700 Marines, clarified that these forces are not empowered to execute arrests or conduct searches. Their primary role is the protection of federal personnel and operations. "These soldiers do not conduct law enforcement operations like arrests," Sherman stated.

A U.S. official expressed that this measure aligns with existing rules of engagement, not an expansion of troop authority. Marines will be equipped with rifles; however, these will not contain live ammunition at this time. Furthermore, Marines are undergoing a two-day training on civil disturbance management.