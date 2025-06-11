Left Menu

U.S. Troops Support Federal Operations in Los Angeles

U.S. troops in Los Angeles, under the command of Major General Scott Sherman, are authorized to temporarily detain individuals until police arrive. They lack arrest powers and their rifles are unloaded. Deployment aims to protect federal operations, not to exert expanded authority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 22:06 IST
U.S. Troops Support Federal Operations in Los Angeles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. military has deployed troops to Los Angeles with the authority to temporarily detain individuals until law enforcement intervenes, according to a senior military official.

Major General Scott Sherman, overseeing the deployment of 4,000 National Guard soldiers and 700 Marines, clarified that these forces are not empowered to execute arrests or conduct searches. Their primary role is the protection of federal personnel and operations. "These soldiers do not conduct law enforcement operations like arrests," Sherman stated.

A U.S. official expressed that this measure aligns with existing rules of engagement, not an expansion of troop authority. Marines will be equipped with rifles; however, these will not contain live ammunition at this time. Furthermore, Marines are undergoing a two-day training on civil disturbance management.

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025