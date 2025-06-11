Drug Bust in Nepal: Four Indian Nationals Arrested

In a significant drug bust, Nepal police have apprehended four Indian nationals on drug possession charges. The suspects were found in possession of 200 grams of brown heroin.

Two of the apprehended, Sashik Alam, 40, and Mohmad Alam, 22, were arrested near Tokha, sustaining injuries after allegedly attacking the police. Both are receiving medical treatment at Kathmandu's National Trauma Centre.

Simultaneously, another duo, Sumit Kumar, 20, and Chandan Jaishwal, 25, were arrested in Sundhara. The arrests signal a stringent crackdown on narcotics trafficking in the region.

