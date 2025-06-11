Left Menu

Drug Bust in Nepal: Four Indian Nationals Arrested

Four Indian nationals were arrested in Nepal for allegedly possessing drugs. Two were caught in Sundhara and two near Tokha with 200 grams of brown heroin. The Tokha pair, Sashik and Mohmad Alam, sustained injuries during their arrest and are hospitalized. Sumit Kumar and Chandan Jaishwal were arrested in Sundhara.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 11-06-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 22:20 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In a significant drug bust, Nepal police have apprehended four Indian nationals on drug possession charges. The suspects were found in possession of 200 grams of brown heroin.

Two of the apprehended, Sashik Alam, 40, and Mohmad Alam, 22, were arrested near Tokha, sustaining injuries after allegedly attacking the police. Both are receiving medical treatment at Kathmandu's National Trauma Centre.

Simultaneously, another duo, Sumit Kumar, 20, and Chandan Jaishwal, 25, were arrested in Sundhara. The arrests signal a stringent crackdown on narcotics trafficking in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

