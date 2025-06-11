Drug Bust in Nepal: Four Indian Nationals Arrested
Four Indian nationals were arrested in Nepal for allegedly possessing drugs. Two were caught in Sundhara and two near Tokha with 200 grams of brown heroin. The Tokha pair, Sashik and Mohmad Alam, sustained injuries during their arrest and are hospitalized. Sumit Kumar and Chandan Jaishwal were arrested in Sundhara.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 11-06-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 22:20 IST
- Country:
- Nepal
In a significant drug bust, Nepal police have apprehended four Indian nationals on drug possession charges. The suspects were found in possession of 200 grams of brown heroin.
Two of the apprehended, Sashik Alam, 40, and Mohmad Alam, 22, were arrested near Tokha, sustaining injuries after allegedly attacking the police. Both are receiving medical treatment at Kathmandu's National Trauma Centre.
Simultaneously, another duo, Sumit Kumar, 20, and Chandan Jaishwal, 25, were arrested in Sundhara. The arrests signal a stringent crackdown on narcotics trafficking in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bold Police Actions in Lucknow Lead to Criminal Injuries
Chennai Police Launch Probe into Alleged Assault on Relief Volunteers
Dramatic Midnight Arrests: Police Foil Suspicious Motorists’ Escape
SC asks Haryana police to apprise it about their response to NHRC notice on FIRs against Ashoka University prof Ali Khan Mahmudabad.
Dramatic Police Encounter: Suspect in Heinous Crime Arrested