Forest Fire Triggers Landmine Explosions near LoC

A forest fire erupted on Wednesday in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the detonation of several landmines along the Line of Control (LoC), as reported by local officials.

The incidents took place in the Panjnama forest within the Nowshera sector. Fortunately, officials confirmed that there have been no reports of damage.

The affected area, known for its array of landmines, forms part of an anti-infiltration system designed to prevent cross-border terrorist intrusions. Efforts to extinguish the fire are currently in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)