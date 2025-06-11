Left Menu

U.S. Troops Deployed Amidst Controversial Immigration Raids in Los Angeles

U.S. troops in Los Angeles have been authorized to detain people during protests against immigration raids, spearheaded by President Trump. While the deployment has sparked debate, preparations are underway for nationwide demonstrations. California's Governor Newsom has opposed the move, citing legal concerns over military involvement in civilian law enforcement.

Updated: 11-06-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 23:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a controversial move, President Donald Trump has authorized the deployment of hundreds of U.S. Marines to Los Angeles to manage protests against his immigration raids. The decision has sparked a national debate, with California Governor Gavin Newsom pursuing legal actions to block the military presence.

According to U.S. Army Major General Scott Sherman, the deployed troops are authorized to detain individuals temporarily, although they lack arrest authority. Their mission focuses on protecting federal property and personnel, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers during raids, despite concerns over potential legal violations.

Nationwide protests are looming, with over 1,800 demonstrations planned. Tensions rise as Trump's measures face criticism for potentially escalating unrest, while activists and civil rights groups prepare for peaceful protests against the administration's controversial policies.

