Lt Gen Pratik Sharma's Strategic Review in North Kashmir
Lt Gen Pratik Sharma of the Army's Northern Command visited north Kashmir to review the security situation. He commended the Counter Insurgency Force (Kilo) for addressing threats and praised their dedication to national sovereignty. The visit included interactions with troops, acknowledging their efforts for local community upliftment.
Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, the commanding officer of India's Northern Command, conducted a detailed review of the security dynamics in north Kashmir on Wednesday.
During his visit to the formations and units of the Counter Insurgency Force (Kilo), he gained insights into their operational strategies and appreciated their proactive measures in countering threats.
The Army's Northern Command also highlighted Sharma's commendation of the troops for their resolute commitment to national security and their efforts in bolstering the local economy and community welfare.
