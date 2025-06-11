Lt Gen Pratik Sharma's Strategic Review in North Kashmir

Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, the commanding officer of India's Northern Command, conducted a detailed review of the security dynamics in north Kashmir on Wednesday.

During his visit to the formations and units of the Counter Insurgency Force (Kilo), he gained insights into their operational strategies and appreciated their proactive measures in countering threats.

The Army's Northern Command also highlighted Sharma's commendation of the troops for their resolute commitment to national security and their efforts in bolstering the local economy and community welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)