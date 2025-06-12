Chilling Love Triangle: Murder Victim Found in Ice-Cream Freezer

In a horrifying turn of events in Tripura, a young man's lifeless body was discovered in an ice-cream freezer after being murdered in a shocking love triangle scenario, police revealed on Wednesday.

The victim was romantically involved with a 20-year-old woman, but her cousin, who coveted her affection, hatched a plan to eliminate his romantic rival. Utilizing a family gathering as cover, the cousin, along with three accomplices, executed the brutal murder and devised a method to conceal the crime.

Authorities, acting on a missing person's report filed by the victim's family, launched an investigation that led to the discovery of the body and the suspect's arrest. Six individuals were detained in connection with the incident, including the cousin's parents who aided in hiding the body, said West Tripura's SP Kiran Kumar.