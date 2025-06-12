Left Menu

Chilling Love Triangle: Murder Victim Found in Ice-Cream Freezer

In Tripura, a 26-year-old man was murdered and his body concealed in an ice-cream freezer, following a love triangle mishap. The victim was killed by a cousin of his girlfriend, who plotted the murder with accomplices. Six arrests were made, including the cousin and his parents.

Chilling Love Triangle: Murder Victim Found in Ice-Cream Freezer
  • India

In a horrifying turn of events in Tripura, a young man's lifeless body was discovered in an ice-cream freezer after being murdered in a shocking love triangle scenario, police revealed on Wednesday.

The victim was romantically involved with a 20-year-old woman, but her cousin, who coveted her affection, hatched a plan to eliminate his romantic rival. Utilizing a family gathering as cover, the cousin, along with three accomplices, executed the brutal murder and devised a method to conceal the crime.

Authorities, acting on a missing person's report filed by the victim's family, launched an investigation that led to the discovery of the body and the suspect's arrest. Six individuals were detained in connection with the incident, including the cousin's parents who aided in hiding the body, said West Tripura's SP Kiran Kumar.

