Harvey Weinstein faced a split verdict on Wednesday during a retrial of his sex crime charges. This outcome provides a nuanced result for all parties involved—a partial victory for both the accusers and Weinstein himself. The former Hollywood magnate was convicted of one criminal sex act but acquitted on another charge, with the jury still deliberating on a separate 2013 rape accusation.

Triggered by an overturned 2022 conviction, Weinstein's case was retried in Manhattan, revealing intensified juror discord. A predominantly female jury eventually found Weinstein guilty of a 2006 crime, yet discrepancies remained ongoing regarding a separate rape allegation. Weinstein, 73, furthers his denial of assault and accuses his accusers of self-serving intentions within a competitive Hollywood landscape.

Juror tensions erupted as the deliberations progressed, with a juror expressing safety concerns during closed-door discussions with the judge. Pleas for a mistrial were repeatedly denied. As deliberations advanced, attention turned to testimony from accuser Jessica Mann, highlighting Weinstein's vehement assertions of innocence and the defense's portrayal of his accusers as opportunists.

(With inputs from agencies.)