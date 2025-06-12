Left Menu

Weinstein's Retrial: A Seesaw of Justice

Harvey Weinstein's sex crimes retrial resulted in his conviction for a criminal sex act, acquittal for another charge, and an undecided verdict on a third. The retrial, sparked by an overturned conviction, saw juror tensions amid deliberations. Weinstein denies all accusations, maintaining his innocence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 12-06-2025 00:17 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 00:17 IST
Weinstein's Retrial: A Seesaw of Justice
Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein faced a split verdict on Wednesday during a retrial of his sex crime charges. This outcome provides a nuanced result for all parties involved—a partial victory for both the accusers and Weinstein himself. The former Hollywood magnate was convicted of one criminal sex act but acquitted on another charge, with the jury still deliberating on a separate 2013 rape accusation.

Triggered by an overturned 2022 conviction, Weinstein's case was retried in Manhattan, revealing intensified juror discord. A predominantly female jury eventually found Weinstein guilty of a 2006 crime, yet discrepancies remained ongoing regarding a separate rape allegation. Weinstein, 73, furthers his denial of assault and accuses his accusers of self-serving intentions within a competitive Hollywood landscape.

Juror tensions erupted as the deliberations progressed, with a juror expressing safety concerns during closed-door discussions with the judge. Pleas for a mistrial were repeatedly denied. As deliberations advanced, attention turned to testimony from accuser Jessica Mann, highlighting Weinstein's vehement assertions of innocence and the defense's portrayal of his accusers as opportunists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GRSE Embarks on Coastal Research Vessel Construction

GRSE Embarks on Coastal Research Vessel Construction

 India
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

 Italy
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025