Left Menu

Fatal Conflict After Drinks Turns Tragic in Delhi

A casual meetup in southwest Delhi between a man, his girlfriend, and another individual resulted in a violent altercation, leading to the death of a 26-year-old man. The accused, a 23-year-old from Mizoram, allegedly attacked the deceased after a quarrel, and has since been arrested by authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 00:18 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 00:18 IST
Fatal Conflict After Drinks Turns Tragic in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in southwest Delhi's Munirka region, a casual gathering over drinks spiraled into tragedy, resulting in the death of a 26-year-old man on Monday. The incident was initially reported to police around 1:12 a.m. following a brawl that turned deadly, according to officials.

Lalhriatpuia, a 23-year-old resident originally from Mizoram, was detained after preliminary investigations pointed towards him as the assailant. According to police reports, the violence erupted after a quarrel between Parkash, the deceased, and a woman. When Lalhriatpuia tried to intervene, tensions escalated.

Reports say the woman left for the terrace during the quarrel, only to return and find Parkash seriously injured. Despite Lalhriatpuia's attempts to stop the bleeding using a towel, Parkash succumbed to his injuries. A knife and a pair of scissors were recovered from the scene, and further investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GRSE Embarks on Coastal Research Vessel Construction

GRSE Embarks on Coastal Research Vessel Construction

 India
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

 Italy
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025