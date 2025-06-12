Fatal Conflict After Drinks Turns Tragic in Delhi

In a shocking incident in southwest Delhi's Munirka region, a casual gathering over drinks spiraled into tragedy, resulting in the death of a 26-year-old man on Monday. The incident was initially reported to police around 1:12 a.m. following a brawl that turned deadly, according to officials.

Lalhriatpuia, a 23-year-old resident originally from Mizoram, was detained after preliminary investigations pointed towards him as the assailant. According to police reports, the violence erupted after a quarrel between Parkash, the deceased, and a woman. When Lalhriatpuia tried to intervene, tensions escalated.

Reports say the woman left for the terrace during the quarrel, only to return and find Parkash seriously injured. Despite Lalhriatpuia's attempts to stop the bleeding using a towel, Parkash succumbed to his injuries. A knife and a pair of scissors were recovered from the scene, and further investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)