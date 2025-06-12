Journalists Under Fire: The Risks of Covering LA Protests

In recent days, journalists covering protests against immigration raids in Los Angeles have found themselves at risk, with reports of police violence surfacing rapidly. Clashes between police and demonstrators have resulted in injuries to journalists, including being struck by projectiles as they documented the unrest.

The Los Angeles Press Club reports over 30 cases of police aggression towards journalists, including nonconsensual searches and physical attacks. High-profile cases involve Lauren Tomasi of 9News Australia and Toby Canham, a freelance photographer for the New York Post, both injured while reporting.

These incidents mirror the surge in violence against media seen during the George Floyd protests, raising questions about the training and protocols of both law enforcement and journalists. The events have sparked debates on the risks faced by the media when covering protests in politically charged environments.