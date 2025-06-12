H5N1 Alert: Bird Flu Detected in West Yorkshire

In a recent development, the H5N1 bird flu has been detected in a poultry farm located in West Yorkshire, northern England, according to an announcement by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

The department's website stated that all poultry at the affected site will undergo humane culling to curb the outbreak.

This decisive action forms part of broader efforts to prevent the spread of the potentially severe avian influenza.

(With inputs from agencies.)