H5N1 Alert: Bird Flu Detected in West Yorkshire

An outbreak of the H5N1 bird flu has been identified in poultry at a farm in West Yorkshire, UK. The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs announced that all poultry on the site will be humanely culled to prevent further spread of the disease.
In a recent development, the H5N1 bird flu has been detected in a poultry farm located in West Yorkshire, northern England, according to an announcement by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.
The department's website stated that all poultry at the affected site will undergo humane culling to curb the outbreak.
This decisive action forms part of broader efforts to prevent the spread of the potentially severe avian influenza.
