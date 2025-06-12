U.S. Embassy in Baghdad: Lack of Security Threats
Iraq's government stated that there are no security threats necessitating the evacuation of U.S. personnel from the Baghdad embassy. Despite this, sources indicated Washington's plans for a partial embassy evacuation and allowance for military dependents to depart Middle Eastern locations due to regional security concerns.
Iraq's government has reported that there are no security threats warranting the evacuation of U.S. personnel from the embassy in Baghdad, according to the state news agency.
Nevertheless, U.S. and Iraqi sources revealed plans by Washington to initiate a partial evacuation of its diplomatic staff from Iraq.
This move includes permitting military dependents to exit the Middle East amid escalating security risks in the region.
