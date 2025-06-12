Haiti's Spiralling Crisis: A Nation Displaced
Gang violence in Haiti has displaced 1.3 million people, with the UN reporting a 24% increase since December. Much of the violence impacts Port-au-Prince, but northern regions are also affected. The crisis has left many without access to essential services, with makeshift shelters on the rise.
Gang violence has forced 1.3 million Haitians to flee their homes, as both local and international communities grapple with the escalating crisis, according to a new report released on Wednesday.
The UN's International Organisation for Migration highlighted a 24% surge in displaced persons since December. The violence, while primarily in Port-au-Prince, has seen over 230,000 residents rendered homeless in northern regions too.
With makeshift shelters increasing by more than 70% in the central region, the UN and global bodies acknowledge the worsening situation and urge a multi-faceted approach addressing both security and developmental challenges.
