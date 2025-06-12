Haiti's Spiralling Crisis: A Nation Displaced

Gang violence has forced 1.3 million Haitians to flee their homes, as both local and international communities grapple with the escalating crisis, according to a new report released on Wednesday.

The UN's International Organisation for Migration highlighted a 24% surge in displaced persons since December. The violence, while primarily in Port-au-Prince, has seen over 230,000 residents rendered homeless in northern regions too.

With makeshift shelters increasing by more than 70% in the central region, the UN and global bodies acknowledge the worsening situation and urge a multi-faceted approach addressing both security and developmental challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)