Brazil's Landmark Ruling: Social Media Companies Face Legal Accountability

Brazil's Supreme Court is on the verge of a landmark decision that could fundamentally alter the responsibilities of social media companies operating in the country.

The court, with a majority of justices in favor, wishes to hold companies like Meta, X, and Microsoft legally accountable for illegal content posted by their users.

This potential legal shift comes amid international tensions, highlighted by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's warnings about visa restrictions for foreign officials involved in censoring US citizens.

