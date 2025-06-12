Left Menu

Brazil's Landmark Ruling: Social Media Companies Face Legal Accountability

Brazil's Supreme Court moves towards holding social media companies legally accountable for illegal user content. A majority vote, spearheaded by Justice Gilmar Mendes, opens potential legal challenges for firms like Meta and Microsoft. The proposal, facing opposition from Justice André Mendonça, could be reversed by Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasilia | Updated: 12-06-2025 02:58 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 02:58 IST
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazil's Supreme Court is on the verge of a landmark decision that could fundamentally alter the responsibilities of social media companies operating in the country.

The court, with a majority of justices in favor, wishes to hold companies like Meta, X, and Microsoft legally accountable for illegal content posted by their users.

This potential legal shift comes amid international tensions, highlighted by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's warnings about visa restrictions for foreign officials involved in censoring US citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

