Brazil Supreme Court Targets Social Media Accountability

Brazil's Supreme Court moves towards holding social media platforms accountable for illegal user content. With six out of eleven judges in favor, the decision could lead to fines for non-compliance. Discussions continue on defining illegal content, with four judges still to cast their votes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 03:00 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 03:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Brazil's Supreme Court took a significant step on Wednesday by forming a majority to hold social media companies accountable for certain types of user-generated content published within the country. The vote saw six out of eleven judges expressing their support for the move, potentially paving the way for fines against platforms that fail to remove illegal content.

Currently, only one justice stands by the existing law, which holds platforms accountable for third-party content solely if they fail to act on a legal order for removal. The decision, though gaining momentum, leaves room for deliberation as it lacks a consensus on identifying content deemed illegal.

The president of the court, Luis Roberto Barroso, expressed his commitment to collaborating with fellow justices to reach an agreement on this crucial aspect. The trial, ongoing for months, awaits the votes of four remaining judges. While previous votes are open to change, alterations are rare in such proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

