Unrest Erupts in Northern Ireland: Communities in Crisis
Riots in Northern Ireland continued for a third night, with masked youths attacking police and setting fires in Ballymena and Larne. The violence, condemned as 'racist thuggery,' follows court appearances of two boys charged with sexual assault. Governments and local politicians have condemned the unrest.
Northern Ireland is experiencing a third consecutive night of unrest as rioters clash with police forces. In Ballymena, masked individuals have been setting homes and vehicles ablaze, also targeting police with petrol bombs. The situation has been described as 'racist thuggery' by law enforcement officials.
The chaos extends to Larne, where leisure centre windows were smashed, and fires ignited during ongoing swimming classes. The violence stems from public anger following the arrest of two 14-year-old boys accused of sexual assault, as tensions escalate in regions with significant migrant populations.
Authorities in Belfast, including the British and Irish governments, are calling for calm as investigations into hate crimes continue. Disruptions have been reported across various towns, with fears of further clashes growing amid government and political condemnation. The situation remains tense and volatile.
(With inputs from agencies.)
