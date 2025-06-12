Left Menu

Federal Judge Blocks Deportation of Student Activist

A federal judge has barred the deportation and ordered the release of Mahmoud Khalil, a student detained over his participation in pro-Palestinian protests. The ruling highlights concerns about free speech rights and the legality of Khalil's detention. The government has until Friday to appeal the decision.

A federal judge has issued a significant ruling preventing the deportation of Mahmoud Khalil, a student detained by the Trump administration for taking part in pro-Palestinian demonstrations at Columbia University. The judge's decision mandates Khalil's release.

Khalil was apprehended by federal immigration authorities on March 8 in his university-owned New York apartment and transferred to a detention facility in Jena, Louisiana. His lawyers argue this action represents an attempt to suppress free speech.

US District Judge Michael Farbiarz determined that deporting Khalil on these grounds would likely be unconstitutional. In his latest ruling, he emphasized the irreparable harm to Khalil's career, family, and free speech rights. The government has until Friday to file an appeal against the ruling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

