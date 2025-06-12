Judge Blocks Deportation of Pro-Palestinian Student

A recent ruling by U.S. District Judge Michael Farbiarz has halted the detention of Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil, a prominent pro-Palestinian activist, on foreign policy grounds.

The court's decision highlights the administration's violation of Khalil's right to free speech by using a scarcely applied provision in immigration law.

Khalil was arrested following the revocation of his green card after participating in protests against Israel's actions post-Hamas' October 2023 attack. The ruling, pending appeal, prevents his deportation under claims of adverse foreign presence.