Judge Blocks Deportation of Pro-Palestinian Student

A U.S. judge ruled that Mahmoud Khalil, a pro-Palestinian activist and student, cannot be detained for foreign policy reasons. Khalil was arrested after his green card was revoked due to participating in protests. The administration can appeal the decision but can't deport him for alleged adverse presence.
A recent ruling by U.S. District Judge Michael Farbiarz has halted the detention of Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil, a prominent pro-Palestinian activist, on foreign policy grounds.
The court's decision highlights the administration's violation of Khalil's right to free speech by using a scarcely applied provision in immigration law.
Khalil was arrested following the revocation of his green card after participating in protests against Israel's actions post-Hamas' October 2023 attack. The ruling, pending appeal, prevents his deportation under claims of adverse foreign presence.
