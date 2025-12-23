Protests Erupt in Odisha Supporting Bangladeshi Hindus
Right-wing groups, including the Vishva Hindu Parishad, demonstrated in Odisha to support Hindus facing violence in Bangladesh. They urged the Indian government to protect Hindus and prevent Bangladeshi infiltrators in India. Leaders emphasized solidarity with Bangladeshi Hindus and called for strict action from the government.
Demonstrations led by right-wing groups erupted in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur and Bhadrak districts on Tuesday, voicing concerns for minorities facing violent attacks in Bangladesh.
The Vishva Hindu Parishad organized protests in Jagatsinghpur, while the local organization Hindu Samaj rallied in Bhadrak, both condemning the targeting of minority Hindus in Bangladesh.
VHP leader Prafulla Sahu emphasized the suffering of minority Hindus in Bangladesh, urging the Indian government to step up protection efforts. Meanwhile, Hindu Samaj's Gyan Prakash Pani demanded the ousting of Bangladeshi infiltrators from India and a more robust approach to safeguarding Hindus.
(With inputs from agencies.)
