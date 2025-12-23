Protests Erupt in Odisha Supporting Bangladeshi Hindus

Demonstrations led by right-wing groups erupted in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur and Bhadrak districts on Tuesday, voicing concerns for minorities facing violent attacks in Bangladesh.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad organized protests in Jagatsinghpur, while the local organization Hindu Samaj rallied in Bhadrak, both condemning the targeting of minority Hindus in Bangladesh.

VHP leader Prafulla Sahu emphasized the suffering of minority Hindus in Bangladesh, urging the Indian government to step up protection efforts. Meanwhile, Hindu Samaj's Gyan Prakash Pani demanded the ousting of Bangladeshi infiltrators from India and a more robust approach to safeguarding Hindus.

(With inputs from agencies.)