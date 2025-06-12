Controversial Deportation Case: The Legal Battle of Kilmar Abrego Garcia

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, facing new criminal charges in the United States, is at the center of a heated legal battle following his mistaken deportation to El Salvador in March. His attorneys argue for his release, citing previous imprisonment without due process.

The U.S. Department of Justice has pursued new charges, asserting that Abrego Garcia was involved in transporting illegal immigrants from the U.S.-Mexico border to various destinations across the country. However, his legal representatives refute these accusations as baseless and politically motivated.

The case, igniting debate over President Donald Trump's immigration policies, highlights tensions between the judiciary and the executive branch. While the administration labels Abrego Garcia as an MS-13 member, his legal team disputes these claims, calling for justice and due process.