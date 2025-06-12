Omaha Immigration Raid Shakes Local Business and Community
Following an immigration raid at Glenn Valley Foods in Omaha, owner Gary Rohwer sees his business crippled, with more than half of the workforce arrested. Despite using the E-Verify system, federal officials identified identity fraud among employees, dubbing the system 'broken.' The local economy and community face repercussions.
- Country:
- United States
An immigration raid at Glenn Valley Foods in Omaha has left the business reeling and the community on edge. Owner Gary Rohwer expressed frustration over federal authorities detaining more than half of his workforce despite the business strictly adhering to the E-Verify system to confirm employees' legal status.
Rohwer voiced concerns about the system's vulnerabilities, as federal officials cited fraudulent identity use by some workers. The incident underlines weaknesses in E-Verify, which critics argue is frequently bypassed despite its implementation by major companies like Starbucks and Walmart.
The raid reflects wider immigration crackdowns under President Trump's administration, resulting in economic strain and increased fear within Omaha's foreign-born population. Local officials, including newly inaugurated Omaha Mayor John Ewing, stand with the community against federal tactics, prioritizing public trust over immigration enforcement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Africa’s Economy to Grow 4% by 2026 Amid Calls for Capital Reforms—AfDB Report
China's Strategic Loan Aid: Bolstering Pakistan's Economy
EIB Endorses UN Ocean Investment Protocol to Drive Sustainable Blue Economy
In second estimate, US says economy contracted 0.2% in first quarter amid Trump trade war tumult, reports AP.
RBI's Stellar Financial Growth Sparks Hopes for India's Economy