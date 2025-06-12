Left Menu

Omaha Immigration Raid Shakes Local Business and Community

Following an immigration raid at Glenn Valley Foods in Omaha, owner Gary Rohwer sees his business crippled, with more than half of the workforce arrested. Despite using the E-Verify system, federal officials identified identity fraud among employees, dubbing the system 'broken.' The local economy and community face repercussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Omaha | Updated: 12-06-2025 06:16 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 06:16 IST
An immigration raid at Glenn Valley Foods in Omaha has left the business reeling and the community on edge. Owner Gary Rohwer expressed frustration over federal authorities detaining more than half of his workforce despite the business strictly adhering to the E-Verify system to confirm employees' legal status.

Rohwer voiced concerns about the system's vulnerabilities, as federal officials cited fraudulent identity use by some workers. The incident underlines weaknesses in E-Verify, which critics argue is frequently bypassed despite its implementation by major companies like Starbucks and Walmart.

The raid reflects wider immigration crackdowns under President Trump's administration, resulting in economic strain and increased fear within Omaha's foreign-born population. Local officials, including newly inaugurated Omaha Mayor John Ewing, stand with the community against federal tactics, prioritizing public trust over immigration enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

