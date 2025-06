Russia's Political Crackdown Intensifies: Opposition Figures Convicted

Moscow's crackdown on dissent intensifies as Russian courts deliver harsh judgments against opposition figures. In a significant development on Wednesday, Leonid Volkov, an associate of the late opposition leader Alexei Navalny, received an 18-year sentence in absentia.

He was convicted on multiple counts, including accusations of justifying terrorism, organizing extremist activity, and rehabilitating Nazism. Additionally, Volkov was fined 2 million rubles and banned from internet usage for a decade, penalties he met with sarcasm on social media.

Simultaneously, Lev Shlosberg of the Yabloko party faces house arrest, accused of discrediting the Russian military amid ongoing tensions following the Ukraine invasion. Analysts widely regard both cases as politically motivated actions to suppress dissent.

(With inputs from agencies.)