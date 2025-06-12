Left Menu

AUKUS Pact Sustains Its Course with Strategic Investments

Australia celebrates the continuation of the AUKUS submarine pact, involving significant investments of A$368 billion. Despite a formal review by Trump's administration to align with U.S. interests, Australian Defence Minister Marles expresses confidence. The initiative promises job creation and aims to enhance deterrence in the Indo-Pacific region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 08:26 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 08:26 IST
AUKUS Pact Sustains Its Course with Strategic Investments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Australia's Defence Minister Richard Marles announced confidence on Thursday in the ongoing AUKUS submarine pact with the United States and Britain, emphasizing the collaboration despite a formal review by the Trump administration. The historic A$368 billion commitment promises robust Australian defence capabilities over the next three decades.

Amidst a backdrop of talks between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and President Donald Trump, the Pentagon is reassessing the pact to align it with the current U.S. policy. Marles reassured stakeholders that new governmental reviews are expected but do not undermine the strategic interests shared by the three nations.

As Australia gears up to increase its defence expenditure, the opposition criticizes the government for not committing to U.S. spending targets. Furthermore, the AUKUS pact envisions manufacturing growth and job creation across U.S. and Australian industries as they enhance production rates of Virginia-class submarines and other military assets.

TRENDING

1
Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

 Italy
2
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
3
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
4
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025