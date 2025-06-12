AUKUS Pact Sustains Its Course with Strategic Investments

Australia's Defence Minister Richard Marles announced confidence on Thursday in the ongoing AUKUS submarine pact with the United States and Britain, emphasizing the collaboration despite a formal review by the Trump administration. The historic A$368 billion commitment promises robust Australian defence capabilities over the next three decades.

Amidst a backdrop of talks between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and President Donald Trump, the Pentagon is reassessing the pact to align it with the current U.S. policy. Marles reassured stakeholders that new governmental reviews are expected but do not undermine the strategic interests shared by the three nations.

As Australia gears up to increase its defence expenditure, the opposition criticizes the government for not committing to U.S. spending targets. Furthermore, the AUKUS pact envisions manufacturing growth and job creation across U.S. and Australian industries as they enhance production rates of Virginia-class submarines and other military assets.