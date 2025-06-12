Honeymoon Tragedy in Meghalaya: Unraveling the Mystery of Raja's Murder

A honeymoon turned tragic in Meghalaya as investigators uncovered a murder plot involving newlyweds Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam. The duo, on a trip from Indore, vanished after visiting Nongriat village. Their abandoned suitcase containing a 'mangalsutra' sparked an investigation leading to shocking revelations.

Raja's body was discovered near Weisawdong Falls. In a dramatic turn of events, Sonam resurfaced in Uttar Pradesh and surrendered. Police arrested her boyfriend, Raj Kushwaha, alongside three contract killers, pointing to an orchestrated scheme.

Without a prior booking, the couple left their luggage at a homestay in Sohra. Their story, corroborated by a guide who saw them with suspicious company, unfolds a chilling narrative of betrayal and crime amidst the tourist trails of Meghalaya.