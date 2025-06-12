Honeymoon Tragedy in Meghalaya: Unraveling the Mystery of Raja's Murder
The suspicious disappearance of a honeymoon couple in Meghalaya took a grim turn with the discovery of Raja’s body and the subsequent arrest of his wife Sonam, her boyfriend, and three hired killers. Abandoned jewelry provided a critical clue, unraveling the murder plot amidst the scenic Sohra landscape.
- Country:
- India
A honeymoon turned tragic in Meghalaya as investigators uncovered a murder plot involving newlyweds Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam. The duo, on a trip from Indore, vanished after visiting Nongriat village. Their abandoned suitcase containing a 'mangalsutra' sparked an investigation leading to shocking revelations.
Raja's body was discovered near Weisawdong Falls. In a dramatic turn of events, Sonam resurfaced in Uttar Pradesh and surrendered. Police arrested her boyfriend, Raj Kushwaha, alongside three contract killers, pointing to an orchestrated scheme.
Without a prior booking, the couple left their luggage at a homestay in Sohra. Their story, corroborated by a guide who saw them with suspicious company, unfolds a chilling narrative of betrayal and crime amidst the tourist trails of Meghalaya.
- READ MORE ON:
- honeymoon
- murder
- Meghalaya
- Raja Raghuvanshi
- Sonam
- crime
- case
- suitcase
- investigation
- arrest
ALSO READ
Insolvency Cases Drop in FY2025 Amidst Challenges in Recovery Processes
Tragedy on the Border: Sentencing in Human Smuggling Case
Chilling Judgment: Sentencing in the International Smuggling Case
Arunachal Pradesh Reports First Covid-19 Cases Amid New Wave
Court to Decide Fate in France's Largest Child Sex Abuse Case