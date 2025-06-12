Left Menu

Honeymoon Tragedy in Meghalaya: Unraveling the Mystery of Raja's Murder

The suspicious disappearance of a honeymoon couple in Meghalaya took a grim turn with the discovery of Raja’s body and the subsequent arrest of his wife Sonam, her boyfriend, and three hired killers. Abandoned jewelry provided a critical clue, unraveling the murder plot amidst the scenic Sohra landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 12-06-2025 09:09 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 09:09 IST
Honeymoon Tragedy in Meghalaya: Unraveling the Mystery of Raja's Murder
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A honeymoon turned tragic in Meghalaya as investigators uncovered a murder plot involving newlyweds Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam. The duo, on a trip from Indore, vanished after visiting Nongriat village. Their abandoned suitcase containing a 'mangalsutra' sparked an investigation leading to shocking revelations.

Raja's body was discovered near Weisawdong Falls. In a dramatic turn of events, Sonam resurfaced in Uttar Pradesh and surrendered. Police arrested her boyfriend, Raj Kushwaha, alongside three contract killers, pointing to an orchestrated scheme.

Without a prior booking, the couple left their luggage at a homestay in Sohra. Their story, corroborated by a guide who saw them with suspicious company, unfolds a chilling narrative of betrayal and crime amidst the tourist trails of Meghalaya.

TRENDING

1
Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

 Italy
2
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
3
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
4
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025