Supreme Court Halts Trial in Hemant Soren's Money Laundering Case
The Supreme Court has halted the trial against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in a money laundering case. Soren challenged both the repetitive summons from the Enforcement Directorate and the Jharkhand High Court's decision to not quash the charges against him. The case involves alleged involvement in a land scam.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 12:43 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 12:43 IST
The Supreme Court, in a significant move, has stayed the trial of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren pertaining to a money laundering case.
A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, alongside Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, has issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate on Soren's plea to quash the charges.
This development follows the Jharkhand High Court's decision on January 15 not to dismiss the cognizance taken against Soren by the special MP-MLA court, based on a complaint by the ED related to an alleged land scam.
