Man Sentenced to 20 Years for Assaulting Minor

A court has sentenced Usman Ali to 20 years in prison for raping a minor girl in Shyam Deurwa. Convicted under POCSO, Ali was fined Rs 40,000, with an additional jail term if unpaid. The case was reported by the victim's mother and tried by Special Judge P C Kushwaha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maharajganj | Updated: 12-06-2025 09:19 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 09:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A local court handed down a 20-year rigorous prison sentence to Usman Ali for the rape of a 15-year-old girl, according to statements made by a prosecuting attorney on Thursday.

Special Judge P C Kushwaha, presiding over the POCSO court, found Ali guilty of the charges on Wednesday and imposed a financial penalty of Rs 40,000. Failure to pay the fine will result in Ali serving an additional two-month term, clarified Assistant District Government Counsel Vijay Narayan Singh.

The crime occurred on December 8, 2023, in the Shyam Deurwa police jurisdiction. The minor's mother filed a complaint that led to Ali being charged under sections of the IPC and POCSO Act, the attorney added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

