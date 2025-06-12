Man Sentenced to 20 Years for Assaulting Minor

A local court handed down a 20-year rigorous prison sentence to Usman Ali for the rape of a 15-year-old girl, according to statements made by a prosecuting attorney on Thursday.

Special Judge P C Kushwaha, presiding over the POCSO court, found Ali guilty of the charges on Wednesday and imposed a financial penalty of Rs 40,000. Failure to pay the fine will result in Ali serving an additional two-month term, clarified Assistant District Government Counsel Vijay Narayan Singh.

The crime occurred on December 8, 2023, in the Shyam Deurwa police jurisdiction. The minor's mother filed a complaint that led to Ali being charged under sections of the IPC and POCSO Act, the attorney added.

(With inputs from agencies.)