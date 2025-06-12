Unraveling Graz: Inside Austria's Most Tragic School Shooting

Austrian investigators are meticulously examining the background of the suspect involved in the country's deadliest school shooting, which claimed ten lives this week. Arthur A., a 21-year-old from Graz, turned the gun on himself after the tragic event at his former high school.

The nation is grappling with this shock, leading to three days of mourning. Uncovered plans for potential bomb attacks and a non-functional device during a search of his home deepen the mystery behind his motives, which remain unclear.

Community members and authorities struggle to find acquaintances of Arthur A., raising questions about his social isolation. Allegations of bullying at his school persist, though they remain speculative at this point. A forthcoming police briefing might shed light on key gaps in this devastating case.

