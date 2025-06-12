Karnataka's New Caste Census: A Landmark Decision
The Karnataka cabinet has unanimously decided to conduct a new Socio-Educational survey, commonly referred to as a caste census. This decision follows directives from Congress leadership to address community concerns of exclusion from the previous census conducted a decade ago.
The Karnataka cabinet unanimously agreed on Thursday to initiate a new Socio-Educational survey, commonly known as a caste census.
Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the decision, stating it was made during a special cabinet meeting and aims to address community concerns.
The state government plans to consult the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission, allowing 90 days for the new survey and report. This move comes after the Congress party's insistence on caste re-enumeration to include communities neglected in the 2015 survey.
