Clash in Sihora: Communities Collide Over Sacred Worship

Tension escalated in Sihora town, Madhya Pradesh, following a violent clash between two communities. Members indulged in stone-pelting and vandalism, damaging shops and vehicles, as police resorted to teargas to control the situation, said a senior official on Friday.

The clash unfolded in Azad Chowk area on Thursday night, following a dispute over a damaged safety grill at a Goddess Durga temple, located near a mosque. Competing religious proceedings led to heightened aggression between the groups.

Authorities, including District Collector Raghavendra Singh and Superintendent of Police Sampat Upadhyay, confirmed that peace has been restored and investigations are ongoing. State Minister Vishwas Sarang emphasized maintaining law and order, asserting ongoing action against the violators.

