Clash in Sihora: Communities Collide Over Sacred Worship
Tensions erupted in Sihora town, Madhya Pradesh, as two communities engaged in a violent clash near places of worship. Triggered by damage to a temple's safety grill, the incident involved stone-pelting and vandalism. Police intervention included teargas, restoring order. Authorities assure that investigations are underway.
- Country:
- India
Tension escalated in Sihora town, Madhya Pradesh, following a violent clash between two communities. Members indulged in stone-pelting and vandalism, damaging shops and vehicles, as police resorted to teargas to control the situation, said a senior official on Friday.
The clash unfolded in Azad Chowk area on Thursday night, following a dispute over a damaged safety grill at a Goddess Durga temple, located near a mosque. Competing religious proceedings led to heightened aggression between the groups.
Authorities, including District Collector Raghavendra Singh and Superintendent of Police Sampat Upadhyay, confirmed that peace has been restored and investigations are ongoing. State Minister Vishwas Sarang emphasized maintaining law and order, asserting ongoing action against the violators.
(With inputs from agencies.)
