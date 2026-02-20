Left Menu

Clash in Sihora: Communities Collide Over Sacred Worship

Tensions erupted in Sihora town, Madhya Pradesh, as two communities engaged in a violent clash near places of worship. Triggered by damage to a temple's safety grill, the incident involved stone-pelting and vandalism. Police intervention included teargas, restoring order. Authorities assure that investigations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 20-02-2026 13:47 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 13:47 IST
Clash in Sihora: Communities Collide Over Sacred Worship
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tension escalated in Sihora town, Madhya Pradesh, following a violent clash between two communities. Members indulged in stone-pelting and vandalism, damaging shops and vehicles, as police resorted to teargas to control the situation, said a senior official on Friday.

The clash unfolded in Azad Chowk area on Thursday night, following a dispute over a damaged safety grill at a Goddess Durga temple, located near a mosque. Competing religious proceedings led to heightened aggression between the groups.

Authorities, including District Collector Raghavendra Singh and Superintendent of Police Sampat Upadhyay, confirmed that peace has been restored and investigations are ongoing. State Minister Vishwas Sarang emphasized maintaining law and order, asserting ongoing action against the violators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Clash: U.S. and France Tension Over Activist's Death

Diplomatic Clash: U.S. and France Tension Over Activist's Death

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in Tamil Nadu: Allegations of Bribery Against State Minister

Political Turmoil in Tamil Nadu: Allegations of Bribery Against State Minist...

 India
3
MNS's Demand for BMC Seat: A Clash of Political Alliances

MNS's Demand for BMC Seat: A Clash of Political Alliances

 India
4
Jammu and Kashmir's Zakat Regulation: A Call for Political Maturity

Jammu and Kashmir's Zakat Regulation: A Call for Political Maturity

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026