NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has raised concerns over Russia's role in the ongoing peace talks with Ukraine. In a statement this Thursday, Rutte described Russia's emphasis on historical narratives as obstructive to diplomatic progress.

The discussions in Istanbul have been influenced by Russia's decision to send a historian, focusing on events from a millennium ago and attributing blame to Ukraine, according to Rutte. This approach has been deemed counterproductive by the NATO head.

Despite the challenges, Rutte remains optimistic about gradual diplomatic efforts, ahead of crucial talks with foreign affairs ministers from Italy, Britain, France, Germany, Poland, and Spain in Rome.

