Forgery Scandal Uncovered in Maharashtra's Dalit Basti Scheme

An investigation has been launched in Maharashtra's Jalna district concerning alleged document forgery linked to the 2024-25 Dalit Basti Scheme. The social welfare department detected irregularities worth Rs 1 crore, prompting action to address bogus project approvals across several villages. Police complaints have been ordered against those responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 12-06-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 17:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An investigation has been initiated in Maharashtra's Jalna district amidst allegations of a forgery scam concerning the 2024-25 Dalit Basti Scheme. A senior official confirmed the probe on Thursday.

The social welfare department of the Jalna Zilla Parishad uncovered irregularities amounting to Rs 1 crore, according to CEO Shirish Bansode. The fraud involves unidentified individuals submitting forged documents to secure approvals for various development projects. Fictitious authorizations were allegedly granted for projects in multiple villages, including Ramnagar and Rohanwadi.

Discrepancies were discovered in the documentation, including a case with a forged signature of the CEO himself. Authorities have been instructed to file police complaints to ensure legal proceedings against the culprits, Bansode added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

