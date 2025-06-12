Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Air India Crash in Ahmedabad

An Air India flight from Ahmedabad to Gatwick crashed into residential quarters shortly after takeoff, carrying 242 people. The incident claimed numerous lives, including 169 Indians, 53 British nationals, and one Canadian. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed deep shock and extended heartfelt condolences to the affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 18:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Air India flight, bound for London from Ahmedabad, tragically crashed just minutes after takeoff, resulting in a horrifying scene in the residential quarters near BJ Medical College. The flight was carrying 242 individuals, including 169 Indians, 53 British nationals, and one Canadian.

The crash has left many feared dead, prompting a response from India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, who, despite being abroad on an official tour, took to social media to express his deep shock and sympathy for the victims and their families.

The aviation disaster has gripped both local and international communities, with authorities working to manage the aftermath and provide assistance to the affected families and medical personnel addressing the crisis.

