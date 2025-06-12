Left Menu

Tragedy in the Skies: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Sparks Calls for Investigation

The Ahmedabad plane crash has sparked grief and calls for a thorough investigation from political leaders. Farooq Abdullah emphasized the need to probe the cause, citing a power failure during takeoff. Reactions from other leaders underscore the tragedy's impact and the need for improved aviation safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 12-06-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 18:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, prominent political figures are demanding a comprehensive investigation into the cause of the incident. National Conference President Farooq Abdullah conveyed his deep sorrow and highlighted the urgency for a thorough probe to prevent future occurrences. He noted reports of a power failure during the plane's ascent, leading to its collision with a building.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also expressed his shock and extended his prayers to the affected families, as did Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. In the wake of the tragedy, there is a unified call among leaders for measures to enhance aviation safety standards.

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti and Apni Party Chief Altaf Bukhari both lamented the loss of life in what is being described as an 'unspeakable tragedy.' The exact number of casualties remains unconfirmed, but the need for solace and support for grieving families is widely acknowledged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

