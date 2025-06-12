Left Menu

Delhi Court Denies Recalling Witness in 2020 Riots Case

A Delhi court has refused to recall a prosecution witness in a 2020 riots case. The judge noted that Sonu Saifi's application was delayed by a year, after 26 witnesses had been examined. The court criticized the defense's late realisation without valid reasoning for recalling the witness.

  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has denied the plea to recall a prosecution witness in the renowned February 2020 riots case. Sonu Saifi, the accused, had sought this through his counsel, Mehmood Pracha, claiming the counsel's late attendance was due to a traffic jam.

Judge Parveen Singh noted that the application was filed over a year later and after examining 26 witnesses. The defense argued their absence on a significant date, May 10, 2024, was short, but records indicated confusion and a delayed realization of the need for further cross-examination.

The court concluded that the late realization did not justify prolonging the trial, especially when the document showed 10 pages of earlier cross-examination, seemingly satisfactory. Therefore, it dismissed the application to recall the witness at this final stage.

