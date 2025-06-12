G7 Summit to Address EU-U.S. Sanctions Alignment Against Russia

The upcoming Group of Seven (G7) summit in Canada is poised to concentrate on the potential harmonization of sanctions between the European Union and the United States against Russia, in response to its 2022 incursion into Ukraine. According to a German government official, the EU has recently proposed an 18th sanctions package targeting Russian energy revenues and military sectors.

As the U.S. simultaneously deliberates its own sanctions measures, the G7 meeting will examine possibilities for aligning these initiatives. U.S. Congress is unlikely to pass related legislation ahead of the summit next week, the official noted. Despite President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's attendance, major breakthroughs for Kyiv during the June 15-17 event are not anticipated.

Nevertheless, the summit underscores the importance of continued U.S. involvement in facilitating Russia-Ukraine negotiations and advancing the sanctions dialogue. The German official highlighted the necessity of maintaining American support in Ukraine's military and financial affairs as pivotal to sustaining current progress.