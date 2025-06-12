Left Menu

China Pledges Zero Tariffs for African Nations: A New Dawn for Trade

China plans to negotiate a new economic pact with 53 African countries to eliminate all tariffs, benefiting both least developed and middle-income nations. The move is set to foster market accessibility and balance trade advantages skewed towards China, while also supporting African businesses with additional measures.

China is preparing to forge a groundbreaking economic pact with 53 African nations, promising the elimination of all tariffs in a move poised to reshape trade dynamics and benefit middle-income countries. Initially favoring least developed countries, China's new agreement seeks to provide equitable market access across the continent.

The Chinese foreign ministry announced this initiative following a crucial meeting in Changsha with African foreign ministers, underscoring China's readiness to integrate quality African products into its market. Recognizing potential competition challenges for LDCs like Tanzania or Mali, China committed to providing supplementary support, including training and marketing efforts.

Africa-focused consultant Hannah Ryder emphasized the strategic opportunity for relatively advanced economies such as South Africa, Egypt, and Nigeria to capitalize on this duty-free access to China. Amidst a historical trade imbalance, this initiative could signal the beginning of more balanced trade relations, bolstered by China's $50 billion financial pledge from the Beijing summit.

