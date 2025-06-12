Seizure of Smuggled Areca Nuts by Assam Rifles and Customs in Mizoram

In a significant operation, Assam Rifles, in collaboration with customs officials, successfully confiscated smuggled areca nuts valued at Rs 1.81 crore in the Champhai district of Mizoram.

Following a specific intelligence input, a joint patrolling effort was launched in the region's Mualkawi area early Thursday.

The operation culminated in the arrest of six individuals and the seizure of 386 bags of illegally trafficked areca nuts, which have since been handed over to the Customs Preventive Force for legal proceedings.